Kansas City Roos stomp Calvary for first win of 2022-23 season

After three straight losses to open the season, Kansas City finally got in the win column.

The Roos did so in dominating fashion, defeating Calvary, 113-54, in their first of two games this week. The win was the first for coach Marvin Menzies as the leader of the Roos’ program.

RayQuawndis Mitchell scored a game-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Anderson Kopp scored 13 points and went a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

Sophomore forward Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks. He played just 22 minutes.

In total, six players scored in double figures for Kansas City, as the Roos put the game away in the first half with a dominating 68-21 lead after 20 minutes.

The Roos also dominated the rebounding battle, 56-24, including a 21-8 margin on the offensive glass. Kansas City held Calvary to 20-for-62 shooting (32.3%) for the game.

Kansas City now heads to Manhattan to face Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.