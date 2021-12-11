Kansas City Roos men’s basketball gets back above .500 with home victory over Green Bay

Another game at home for the Roos, another victory in the early going of the season.

Josiah Allick scored a team-high 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds and the Kansas City Roos beat the Horizon League’s Green Bay 64-55 on Friday night at Swinney Center.

It was a second straight victory for the Roos, who improved to 5-4 on the season. Green Bay, meanwhile, dropped to 2-7.

After a 22-19 lead at the half, Kansas City opened the second half on a 9-2 run for a 31-21 advantage. The Roos pushed that lead to 17 points and had no problem holding off Green Bay from there.

Kamari McGee dropped in a game-high 19 points for Green Bay.

The Roos are 3-0 at home this season — with wins over Calvary Bible and Kansas Christian in addition to Friday’s victory.

Kansas City, which also won at Missouri earlier this season, is set to play at Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Sunday before beginning its Summit League slate on Dec. 20 at South Dakota State.