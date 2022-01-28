Kansas City Roos men’s and women’s basketball teams beat Denver Pioneers

Both Kansas City Roos basketball teams beat the Denver Pioneers on Thursday in Summit League games.

The Roos men won 72-61 at Denver, led by 23 points from Evan Gilyard II. Kansas City (12-8, 5-3) forced 17 turnovers, leading to 16 second-chance points as it split the season series with the Pioneers (8-15, 4-6).

At Swinney Center in Kansas City, the Roos beat the Pioneers 72-54. Naomie Alnatas scored 23 points, her seventh 20-point game of the season, and added a career-high-tying nine assists as the Roos (14-5, 4-4) swept the season series with Denver (6-15, 1-9).

Next up for Kansas City are Saturday games against Omaha. The women take on the Mavericks at 2 p.m. at home, while the men tip off at 7 p.m. in Nebraska.