Kansas City Roos men end five-game skid with blowout win over SEMO at Swinney Center

It looks like the Kansas City Roos men’s basketball team needed a little taste of home.

The Roos rolled to a 74-44 victory over Southeast Missouri State at Swinney Center on Thursday night.

Kansas City had lost five straight, including three tough defeats in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in Nassau, Bahamas, just after the Thanksgiving holiday.

But it was all Roos on Thursday night back in KC.

Babacar Diallo’s jump shot put the Roos ahead 10-8 with 15 minutes, 51 seconds to go in the first half and the Roos held the lead for the rest of the game, including 38-17 at the half.

With the win, the Roos improved to 3-5. Southeast Missouri, on the other hand, is still seeking its second win on the season at 1-6.

Jamar Brown poured in 7 of 9 shots from the field and led Kansas City in scoring with his 19 points. Brown also hauled in six rebounds and had three steals. Cameron Faas scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and three assists for the Roos, who shot 46.6% overall from the field and shut down Southeast Missouri at 28.8% shooting.

Brown and Faas, who are both juniors, each played high-school ball in Arizona.

Aquan Smart had 13 points and five rebounds for SEMO, which is set to play host to Missouri Baptist on Sunday.

The Roos, meanwhile, get the distinction of playing No. 5 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Tuesday. KU will be coming off a game Friday against No. 4 UConn.