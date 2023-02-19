Kansas City Roos men’s basketball is on three-game skid after home loss to North Dakota

The Kansas City Roos were unable to hold serve in their final home game of the season.

Summit League foe North Dakota beat the Roos 81-73 on Saturday night at Swinney Center.

The Roos have lost three straight, including two at home, and stand at 11-18 overall and 7-9 in conference.

Kansas City had a 19-13 lead in the first half on Saturday, but the Roos had trouble scoring the rest of the half and went into halftime trailing 35-27. The Roos committed 12 of their 16 turnovers in the first half. North Dakota, meanwhile, took better care of the ball and had six turnovers for the game.

The pace certainly picked up in the second half as each team put up 46 points. The scoring output by the Roos amounted to a rally, and they cut the deficit to one point at 69-68 with 2 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game on a RayQuawndis Mitchell jumper.

The Fighting Hawks, however, made free throws down the stretch and sealed the victory.

Mitchell finished with 20 points for Kansas City, and Sam Martin added 15.

Brady Danielson scored 20 points for North Dakota, which pushed its record to 11-18, 5-11 in the Summit.

The Roos finished with a 6-8 home record this season. Kansas City takes the road in finishing out the regular season. The Roos will play at Dakota State on Thursday and at South Dakota next Saturday.

Ugass grabs 22 rebounds in loss

The Roos women’s team kept things close in the first but was unable to keep with North Dakota in the second half on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D. Kansas City managed only 12 points in the final two quarters in a 61-39 loss.

It was the Roos’ sixth straight loss. Kansas City is 7-20 on the season and 3-13 in the Summit League. North Dakota improved to 17-9, 10-6.

Tamia Ugass hauled in 22 rebounds and scored 10 points for a double-double for the Roos. It was Ugass’ second game of the season with 20 or more rebounds.

Kansas City will return home for the final two games of the season, both at Swinney Center: Thursday against South Dakota State and next Saturday against South Dakota.