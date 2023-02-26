Kansas City Roos men’s basketball loss at South Dakota is team’s fifth straight defeat

The Kansas City Roos have had a tough time putting much together lately. Most of all victories.

That trend continued on Saturday in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Roos lost to South Dakota 82-48 in the last game of the regular season.

It also was the Roos’ fifth straight defeat.

With the loss, the Roos are 7-20 on the season and 7-11 in the Summit League. South Dakota pushed its marks to 12-18 and 7-11.

Kansas City will square off against Omaha on Friday in the opening round of the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

RayQuawndis Mitchell was the only scorer in double figures for the Roos on Saturday. Mitchell finished with 13 points. Jeff Ngandu added nine points and nine rebounds for KC.

Tasos Kamateros scored a game-high 24 points for South Dakota.

The Roos shot a rather icy 36.7% from the floor for the game to South Dakota’s 56.9% South Dakota made 12 of 23 three-point shots, while Kansas City was 5 of 19 on three-pointers.

Senior Day for KC Roos women

The Kansas City Roos women lost a tough one on Saturday at Swinney Center, on Senior Day no less.

South Dakota scored a layup with 5 seconds left and beat the Roos 74-73.

Mannah Mensah scored a game-high 23 points for Kansas City. E’Lease Stafford, who played in high school at Lawrence High, dropped in 20 points with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Sanaa’ St. Andre had 17 points and five steals for Kansas City.

The Roos made 52.8% of their shots from the field for the game, but they lost their eighth straight.

Kansas City finishes the regular season with a 7-22 record, 3-15 in the Summit League. South Dakota improved to 14-15, 10-8.