Kansas City Roos lose by 38 to Baylor Bears in basketball. Here’s the story of the game

Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game in Waco, between the Big 12’s Baylor Bears and Kansas City Roos, didn’t figure to be especially competitive.

But for a while, it was. The Roos (2-1) of the Summit League kept within 10 points midway through the first half. But then the hosts began to impose their will — by halftime, it was 51-33 Baylor.

And by game’s end, Baylor (4-0) had prevailed 99-61. The Bears did so in large part by shooting 57.4% from the field to Kansas City’s 41%.

Roos senior guard Anderson Kopp, playing relatively near his hometown of Houston, led KC with 15 points. But junior guard Jamar Brown was the only other KC player in double-figures, with 11.

Junior guard Jayden Nunn led the Bears with 25 points. Freshman guard Ja’Kobe Walter added 23, senior forward Jalen Bridges 12 and senior guard Rayj Dennis 11.

Nunn and Walter each drained four 3-pointers as Baylor went 13 of 23 from deep. KC shot just 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

The Bears also out-rebounded KC 37-28. Baylor went to the free-throw line 31 times, making 24; the Roos were 7 of 10 at the line.

KC next plays Friday evening at Colorado State.

Utah State 62, KC Roos 60

A Tuesday night women’s basketball game that had been close throughout was tied at 60-all with 22 seconds left at Swinney Rec Center.

Utah State called timeout to draw up a play, then executed it: Aggies guard Cheyenne Stubbs finished the possession by hitting a driving layup as time expired, giving the visitors their first win of the season.

Stubbs finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. Guard Nariyah Simmons led the Roos (1-2) with 14 points and Tamia Ugass added 11.

The first half was just as close as the second. Utah State (1-2) led 16-14 after one quarter, but the Roos surged ahead 33-30 by halftime. The Roos out-rebounded the Aggies 24-17 in the first half.

Simmons led KC in scoring with eight points at intermission. For the game, the Roos out-rebounded their guests 37-28.

The Roos opened their 2023-24 season with a 73-66 home win vs. Bradley, then lost 62-60 at UTEP. They next play Saturday, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks in the 28.5 Hoops Invitational at Municipal Auditorium. Tipoff is 3:15 p.m.