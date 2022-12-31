Kansas City Roos close out New Year’s Eve game at Omaha with 17-4 run, win by 16 points

The Kansas City Roos ended 2022 with a flourish worth celebrating Saturday afternoon, beating Omaha 75-59 in a New Year’s Eve showdown on the road.

The Roos (6-10, 2-1 Summit League) led 28-27 at halftime but took control in the second half, ending the game with a 17-4 run.

Senior guard RayQuawndis Mitchell hit six threes in 13 attempts en route to a 27-point performance.

The Roos shot a healthy 58.7% from the field as a team. Omaha (5-10, 1-2) shot 44.4%.

Sophomore forward Marquel Sutton led the host Mavericks with 18 points; Frankie Fidler added 10.

The Roos are off until Jan. 7, when they’ll play Oral Roberts, again on the road.

Women lose at home

Playing the Mavericks at home Saturday, the KC Roos women’s team trailed Omaha 32-31 at halftime, fell behind by double-digits in the third period and got within five points late before losing 75-64.

Aaliyah Stanley poured in 34 points for Omaha, which improved to 6-7 (1-1 Summit League).

E’Lease Stafford led the Roos with 19 points and Manna Mensah added 13. Machia Mullens grabbed 11 rebounds.

Kansas City (4-11, 0-4) next plays Jan. 7 at home vs. Oral Roberts.