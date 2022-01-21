Kansas City Roos basketball teams sweep North Dakota State
Both Kansas City Roos basketball teams beat North Dakota State in Summit League games Thursday.
Arkel Lamar matched his career high with a season-high 24 points as the Roos men’s team narrowly beat North Dakota State 80-77 at Swinney Center. Naomie Alnatas led the women to a 67-62 road win with 19 points.
In Kansas City, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Roos men (9-8, 3-3 Summit League). Evan Gilyard II added 12 points. Rocky Kreuser scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (11-7, 3-3). Sam Griesel added 23 points and seven rebounds.
In Fargo, the Roos women (13-4, 3-3) shot 9 for 17 in the final quarter and held the Bison (7-11, 3-5) to 5-of-13 shooting from the field.
The Roos men take on North Dakota at home Saturday in a 7 p.m. tipoff. The women are at North Dakota for a 1 p.m. game.