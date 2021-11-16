Kansas City Roos basketball team celebrated win at Mizzou with a savage tweet
The Roos pulled off two wins on Monday night.
First the men’s basketball team rolled to an 80-66 win over Mizzou in Columbia, beating a Power Five team for the first time in nearly six years.
Then Kansas City celebrated with a tweet of the score and rubbed it in with two simple words: “Our state.”
FINAL | Our state.#ROOUP | #DeclareKC pic.twitter.com/IBLna5BUFX
— Kansas City Men's Basketball (@KCRoosMBB) November 16, 2021
Yep, the Roos crowned themselves as champions of the state of Missouri, at least when it comes to Mizzou and Kansas City, which used to be known as UMKC. The folks at Missouri State, St. Louis University and Southeast Missouri might disagree with the Roos’ pronouncement.
But Roos fans were overjoyed at the victory over an SEC school and Mizzou fans, well, they couldn’t say much.
Us #UMKC Alumni sit quietly around KC waiting for these great days when we beat #MU in basketball and the rest of the state MELTS DOWN!!! My timeline is blissful right now. #RooUp
— HungryKC (@hungrykc) November 16, 2021
I don’t mean to be Roo’ed but what happened Mizzou? #RooUp https://t.co/Ma0MPb0Jlk
— Benjamin Dallman (@big_chiefD) November 16, 2021
“Our state.” https://t.co/jNeScxsigl pic.twitter.com/L1X8IXOqUV
— Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) November 16, 2021
Way to go, Roos! ️
— Lyndsey (@sitstay) November 16, 2021
Our state Mizzou should be embarrassed. https://t.co/wvpxHKMSCt
— Butterbean (@dirtdobber54) November 16, 2021
Well you just gained a new fan Roos.
As a mizzou fan, screw it Roo Up
They need to get more fans in KC. They should thrive with all the talent here
— scooter_wallace (@scooter_walle) November 16, 2021
It’s good to see my daughter picked and got accepted to a power house basketball school to do her pharmacy studies!! #ROOUP https://t.co/xkJFmMErFh
— Steve Genova (@69geno5) November 16, 2021
Any day is a great day to be a 'Roo! And 80-66? Icing on the cake. #RooUp https://t.co/l1dGMamJ1W
— Scott Curtis (@ScottCurtis10) November 16, 2021
As a @UMKC alumni I say #ROOUP baby! As a lifelong @Mizzou fan I say #CollegeBasketball @KCRoosMBB @umkcalumni https://t.co/jGHYf9uzXF
— Andrew Rodenberg (@MrRodenberg_NKC) November 16, 2021
As a tigers/Roos fan too.. I agree. It would be cool to see a Villanova, Butler, St. John’s type of love for basketball. Cause it’s definitely there ngl
It has so much potential
— scooter_wallace (@scooter_walle) November 16, 2021
Yeahhh. That's brutal. https://t.co/iTl2GKjc7A
— Steve Millar (@Millar_S) November 16, 2021
my kangaroos took the tigers to the woodshed. roo up https://t.co/lG2gDvvNRh
— abner (@WaterlilyRodrig) November 16, 2021