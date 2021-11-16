Kansas City Roos basketball team celebrated win at Mizzou with a savage tweet

The Roos pulled off two wins on Monday night.

First the men’s basketball team rolled to an 80-66 win over Mizzou in Columbia, beating a Power Five team for the first time in nearly six years.

Then Kansas City celebrated with a tweet of the score and rubbed it in with two simple words: “Our state.”

Yep, the Roos crowned themselves as champions of the state of Missouri, at least when it comes to Mizzou and Kansas City, which used to be known as UMKC. The folks at Missouri State, St. Louis University and Southeast Missouri might disagree with the Roos’ pronouncement.

But Roos fans were overjoyed at the victory over an SEC school and Mizzou fans, well, they couldn’t say much.

Us #UMKC Alumni sit quietly around KC waiting for these great days when we beat #MU in basketball and the rest of the state MELTS DOWN!!! My timeline is blissful right now. #RooUp — HungryKC (@hungrykc) November 16, 2021

I don’t mean to be Roo’ed but what happened Mizzou? #RooUp https://t.co/Ma0MPb0Jlk — Benjamin Dallman (@big_chiefD) November 16, 2021

Way to go, Roos! ️ — Lyndsey (@sitstay) November 16, 2021

Our state Mizzou should be embarrassed. https://t.co/wvpxHKMSCt — Butterbean (@dirtdobber54) November 16, 2021

Well you just gained a new fan Roos.

As a mizzou fan, screw it Roo Up



They need to get more fans in KC. They should thrive with all the talent here — scooter_wallace (@scooter_walle) November 16, 2021

It’s good to see my daughter picked and got accepted to a power house basketball school to do her pharmacy studies!! #ROOUP https://t.co/xkJFmMErFh — Steve Genova (@69geno5) November 16, 2021

Any day is a great day to be a 'Roo! And 80-66? Icing on the cake. #RooUp https://t.co/l1dGMamJ1W — Scott Curtis (@ScottCurtis10) November 16, 2021

As a tigers/Roos fan too.. I agree. It would be cool to see a Villanova, Butler, St. John’s type of love for basketball. Cause it’s definitely there ngl



It has so much potential — scooter_wallace (@scooter_walle) November 16, 2021