Kansas City Roos basketball team celebrated win at Mizzou with a savage tweet

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read

The Roos pulled off two wins on Monday night.

First the men’s basketball team rolled to an 80-66 win over Mizzou in Columbia, beating a Power Five team for the first time in nearly six years.

Then Kansas City celebrated with a tweet of the score and rubbed it in with two simple words: “Our state.”

Yep, the Roos crowned themselves as champions of the state of Missouri, at least when it comes to Mizzou and Kansas City, which used to be known as UMKC. The folks at Missouri State, St. Louis University and Southeast Missouri might disagree with the Roos’ pronouncement.

But Roos fans were overjoyed at the victory over an SEC school and Mizzou fans, well, they couldn’t say much.

