Kansas City’s rock radio station playlists sure sound like they’re stuck on repeat | Opinion

Heard it all before

Kansas City’s airwaves are saturated with rock, classic rock, rock oldies and alternative rock radio stations. Each of these stations boasts it has the most eclectic and diverse playlist in the city.

The radio stations sell their Kool-Aid with slogans such as “ Kansas City’s only classic rock station,“ Playing what we want” and “Kansas City’s rock station.”

Based on lists of the greatest bands of the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s I’ve seen, classic rock station playlists seem to play only about 40% of those artists. The same applies to current rock and alternative stations.

Many major artists have written hundreds if not thousands of songs, but only 15 to 20 of those songs seem to get airtime. This appears to be what the listeners want as witnessed by the requests they make. After all, who doesn’t want to hear “Free Bird,” “Stairway to Heaven” or “Start Me Up” for the 176th time this year?

Bread doesn’t even get this stale.

- Ken Black, Overland Park

Not needed

I have three questions about The Star’s editorial on the new Johnson County diversity coalition: (July 9, 16A, “New Johnson County diversity coalition sends a needed message”)

Do we really need another study of diversity? Where is a place free of discrimination, bigotry and hate? Also, where is there equality (where it is not mandated)?

The editorial board’s ridicule and denial of a Prairie Village resident’s claim that “equity is the communist way” says more about the members of the board than him.

Prejudice and discrimination have always been with us and always will be. That’s no reason to excuse them, and we must keep fighting both. You find a way to reprogram the human heart, and you’ll have a shot at equality. However, believing that equality is achievable is ignorant, and your humiliation of those who disagree is small-minded.

Studies show there’s less prejudice among educated people. Johnson County has a higher average of educated residents than the other counties in our metropolitan area. Let’s be honest: It’s the cost of living in Johnson County that makes it unattainable for many. It’s not the lack of diversity.

- Nancy Ash, Prairie Village

Honor Satchel

Satchel Paige deserves pages in the history books. I grew up in Kansas City’s Santa Fe neighborhood, as he did, and was unaware of his greatness.

There is little if any doubt that Paige is the greatest pitcher in baseball history. He has brought positive attention to Black Americans, and his record clearly reflects the greatness of this country and all its citizens.

Americans who aspire to be athletes have a giant to look up to. I hope we will all be generous in our financial contributions to the important project of restoring his boyhood home. (July 5, 1A, “Plans are ready to restore fire-damaged Satchel Paige home”) Paige deserves it.

- Michael H. Jones, Leavenworth

True intent

Excellent editorial about Sen. Josh Hawley, aka The Fleeing Man. (July 6, 10A, “Hawley uses fake quote from antisemitic magazine”) Here’s powerful support for your position. It’s Article 11 of the first international treaty signed by the United States, the 1796 Treaty of Tripoli:

“As the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion … it is declared by the parties that no pretext arising from religious opinions shall ever produce an interruption of the harmony existing between the two countries.”

It was signed by President John Adams. He was a religious man, but like the other founders, he knew full well the danger of Christian or other religious nationalism — as we see now, most notably on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thanks for shining the light.

- Donald M. Scott, Carson City, California

Good reads

What’s the best thing about The Kansas City Star? Any commentary by Dion Lefler of its sister paper, The Wichita Eagle. (July 13, 10A, “What’s the matter with Kansas? Here’s a Sterling example”)

He writes well, is entertaining, and he makes his point.

- Allen F. Brauninger, Lexington, Missouri