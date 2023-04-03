Some Kansas City roads are starting to close ahead of NFL Draft at the end of the month

Construction is underway on the NFL Draft at Union Station, and some downtown roads are shutting down as crews put everything together.

West Pershing Road between Broadway Street and Main Street is closed for construction now. (Helpful tip: Broadway Street and Broadway Boulevard are two different roads. Broadway Street is the ramp used to access Union Station’s parking structure.)

The stage setup is expected to take around two weeks, according to the Kansas City Sports Commission.

It will mostly affect the South Plaza Parking Lot in front of Union Station.

Union Station attractions and businesses will remain open in the time leading up to the draft, including the polling site, and the West Yard Garage will remain open from Broadway Boulevard to Pershing Road.

If you’re going downtown, be on the lookout. These roads will close later this month as the NFL Draft Theater and Draft Experience sections are put together.

As of April 2:

From April 10 to May 7, the following road closures will be in effect:

Main Street, between 20th Street and Grand Boulevard

East and West Pershing Roads between Broadway and Grand Boulevard

Kessler Road between Pershing Road and Wyandotte Street

Memorial Drive

OK Street by Washington Square Park

Please note: National WWI Museum and Memorial employees and guests will have access to Kessler Road and Memorial Drive to reach parking lots while road closures are in effect.

These roads are one-way traffic from April 10-25 and April 30 to May 7: