Kansas City REALTORS® Install New President, Present Annual Industry Achievement Awards

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) installed its 2022 president and presented its 2021 awards, including the prestigious REALTOR® of the Year honor, on Wednesday, December 1 during KCRAR’s Annual Holiday Party, Awards & Installation event.

Michael Pierce, SEEK Real Estate, was installed as the 2022 president of the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®. Pierce will lead the organization’s Board of Directors, representing nearly 13,000 members across the Kansas City region.

The event also recognized industry leaders who have helped build and maintain a strong real estate community throughout the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas, presenting KCRAR’s five most prestigious awards.

The 2021 Good Neighbor Community Service Award was presented to Dennis Curtin, real estate broker, region owner-operator of RE/MAX Midstates and Dixie regions and founder of Mimi’s Pantry. Mimi’s Pantry serves the needs of those experiencing food insecurity in the Kansas City Northland area through its grocery store style food pantry. Curtin has donated over 500 hours of his time and over $500,000 in resources, ultimately distributing food to over 31,000 people this year alone.

The 2021 Industry Partner of the Year Award was presented to Margaret Arnold with Platinum Title. The Industry Partner of the Year Award is given each year to a member of the real estate community who contributes to the industry in a role other than real estate agents and brokers. Arnold frequently provides support for charity events held by local real estate groups and stands out in her service to buyers and sellers.

The 2021 Newcomer of the Year Award was presented to Kimberly James with ReeceNichols Parkville. The Newcomer of the Year Award is given each year to a new salesperson who has been licensed for fewer than 18 months for outstanding accomplishments. James had 18 transactions with combined sales and lease volume of $9.8 million.

Story continues

The 2021 Salesperson of the Year Award was presented to Aundre Gray with Brightway Real Estate. The Salesperson of the Year Award is given each year to a real estate agent who is actively involved in selling real estate, performing in adherence to the Code of Ethics and demonstrates a positive professional attitude in their business. Not only has Gray shown his commitment to the real estate industry through involvement with the Association, but he is also highly respected by other agents for his professionalism and dedication to the local real estate industry.

The 2021 REALTOR® of the Year Award was presented to Steve Moyer with Better Homes and Gardens Kansas City Homes. The REALTOR® of the Year Award is KCRAR’s highest honor, awarded each year to a REALTOR® who exemplifies REALTOR® professionalism at a distinguished level. Moyer has served as President of both Heartland MLS (2014) and KCRAR (2019). He has also served as a Director with the state and national REALTOR® Associations.

For more information, visit kcrar.com