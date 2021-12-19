Kansas City ranks No. 12 in top growing housing markets for 2022, per Realtor.com

Kansas City ranked No. 12 for top housing markets to watch in 2022, according to a list by Realtor.com.

Rankings were based on combined price and sales percentage growth expected for the year 2022. The list, which was released Dec. 7, indicated that buyers and sellers can expect fierce competition and housing-affordability challenges in the new year. Kansas City, along with some other Midwest markets, are projected to see a boom in growth.

Topping the list was Salt Lake City, Utah. The city is slated to see a combined sales and price growth of over 23%. Following close behind, was Boise, Idaho and Spokane Valley, Washington, which received scores of 20.8% and 20.5% in combined price and sales growth, respectively.

Kansas City is expected to see over 15% growth in combined sales and price from the prior year. Sales alone is projected to jump by 11%, while prices will rise by 4.7%. The city’s No. 12th ranking places it directly ahead of El Paso, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Cities with much larger populations like Memphis, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida fell further behind at 23 and 35 on the list.

Mountain west and Midwest markets topped the list, due to their healthy economies and low unemployment rates. On average, many of these markets have a growing number of science, technology and mathematics jobs available. A big selling point for these markets in attracting future buyers has been cheap prices. Despite challenges in keeping housing affordable, many markets in the Midwest are still less expensive than those in booming tech centers like New York or Boston, the list said.

Many of the markets highly ranked were smaller and less crowded than the big cities that had previously topped the site’s list. Attracting younger people who are pursuing remote work will also be important for spurring growth in burgeoning markets, according to the list.