Mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration claims life of local radio DJ

The person who lost their life in Wednesday's mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has been identified by colleagues and family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 44-year-old radio DJ and mother of two.

Another 21 people were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted outside Union Station as fans were leaving a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning NFL Super Bowl champions, according to the Kansas City. Missouri. Police Department.

Three suspects were detained and at least one firearm was recovered from the scene, police said. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, with the motive unclear.

Local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed that Lopez-Galvan, DJ and host of "Taste of Tejano," was killed in the shooting.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family," the radio station said in a statement Wednesday. "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

Lopez-Galvan's brother, Beto Lopez, also confirmed her death and said he was at Wednesday's celebration but in a different area than his sister at the time of the shooting.

"We woke up this morning excited and the last thing we ever expected was to have a tragedy in our family," Beto Lopez told ABC News in an interview Wednesday.

When he learned that his sister was among the gunshot victims, Beto Lopez said he rushed to the hospital where she was taken but did not know her condition initially.

"There was a lot of chaos and uncertainty," he recalled.

Beto Lopez described his late sister as someone who "loved her family" and was "very bubbly" with a "life-of-the-party kind of personality." She leaves behind her husband and two young children, he said.

"She was dearly loved in this community and gave a lot back," he added.

