Kansas City radio host, station part ways after comments about Andy Reid

Kansas City radio host Kevin Kietzman and Union Broadcasting, Inc., which owns Sports Radio 810 WHB, announced Friday that the two sides “have mutually agreed to part ways” following Kietzman’s controversial comments regarding Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years,” Union president Chad Boeger said in the statement. “Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”

Kietzman gained national attention and widespread scorn for his comments on Reid’s inability to “fix people” in relation to troubled star receiver Tyreek Hill. But where Kietzman drew ire was when he equated the situation to Reid’s work as a parent with Reid’s son, Garrett, who died of a heroin overdose in 2012.

Keitzman was taken off the air following the comments. He had been a minority owner in the station as well as a long-time on-air host.

Controversial comments from a Kansas City radio host about Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have resulted in the station and host parting ways. (Getty Images)

Will the controversial host find other work?

The statement makes it clear that Keitzman wants to “pursue other opportunities.”

He also issued a statement in the press release.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to host Between the Lines for the past 22 years and I’m proud of being a founding partner of this great local company that is so committed to our community,“ Kietzman said.

Kietzman did not apologize initially, arguing on Twitter that people misunderstood his comments.

Holy hat what’s going on here? I never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son and quickly corrected a caller who did. I was talking about the owner’s record of “fixing” players, the team’s record and Andy’s record. I was referencing the drug (1/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

But he did issue this explanation and apology to Reid personally.

With sincerest apologies to coach Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/sVYpYBChbU — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

Even though Kietzman has been a long-running host in the Kansas City market for more than two decades, these comments struck a national chord. Judging by the response on social media, the vast majority of people who followed the story did not side with Kietzman.

It’s possible his reputation has been too tarnished from this incident for him to find work on air any time soon.

