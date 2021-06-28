Kansas City police seeking public’s help to find endangered runaway teen

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered runaway 16-year-old last seen by her family on Sunday.

Maniyah Frazier was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Woodland Avenue, police said in a statement Monday. Police say her family is greatly concerned for her well being.

The department is asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to call 911 or reach KCPD’s missing person unit at 816-234-5136.