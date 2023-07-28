Kansas City police seek public’s help to find distressed 35-year-old missing man on Friday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Friday to find a 35-year-old man reported missing and possibly in a state of distress.

Clinton Ussery was believed to be somewhere in the downtown Kansas City area on Friday afternoon, according to police. He has mental health issues, and his family reported he had made disturbing statements that were a source of concern, police said.

Ussery is described as a white man, roughly 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He is bald, has blue eyes and has a “KC Chiefs” tattoo on his arm, according to police.

Police were asking anyone who sees Ussery to call 911 immediately.