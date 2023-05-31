19-year-old reported missing in Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon found safe: Police

Update: Police said Wednesday afternoon that Israel Barner was found safe.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Wednesday to find a 19-year-old missing from the city’s Paseo West neighborhood.

The missing teenager, Israel Barner, was last seen boarding a city bus around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at East Ninth and Harrison streets, according to police. Police said he is in need of immediate medical care.

Barner stands 5-foot-7 and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants when he was last seen.

Police were asking anyone who locates Barner to call 911.