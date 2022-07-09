Kansas City police seek help to find 31-year-old man who has been missing five days

Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Friday with locating a 31-year-old man after his family reported that he was missing for several days.

Joel I. Chesser was last seen Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of East 69th Street and Richmond Avenue in the city’s East Swope Highlands neighborhood, police said. He has a medical condition that may affect his behavior, police said, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Chesser was believed to possibly be wearing a white T-shirt and gray jeans, police said. He stands about 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes, according to police.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information concerning Chesser’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

Joel Chesser w/m 31 YOA, 5’7, 155lbs, Brown Shoulder-Length Hair, Green Eyes was last seen on 7/3 at 12pm in the area of E 69 St/Richmond Ave. He has medical conditions which require attention and can affect his behavior. pic.twitter.com/P8ez5FFdP5 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 9, 2022