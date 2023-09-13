Kansas City police seek help to find 94-year-old man reported missing from Northland
Police were asking the public for help to locate a 94-year-old man reported missing Tuesday evening from Kansas City’s Northland.
Joseph Ferrantelle was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of North Forest Avenue, Kansas City police said in a statement. Police said Ferrantelle requires medical care.
The man was believed to be driving his red, 2015 model Ford Fusion in the Riverside area. It has a Missouri license plate: LA4W1L.
Police said Ferrantelle had been in contact with family but could not provide his exact whereabouts.
Ferrantelle is described as a white man, roughly 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.
Police were asking anyone who sees Ferrantelle to call 911 immediately.