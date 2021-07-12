Kansas City police search for girl, 11, last seen Sunday wearing Chiefs hoodie

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

J-Amia D. Smith was last seen at about 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 42nd Street and Northern Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Chiefs hoodie and blue jean overalls, police said. The girl is about 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

Smith has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and ADHD, police said.

If anyone sees Smith or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or the police department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5139.