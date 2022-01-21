Kansas City police search for 12-year-old reported missing Thursday afternoon

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding a 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday afternoon in the Winnetonka neighborhood.

Damaya M. Jones left the school bus around 2 p.m. in the 6500 block of Northeast 43rd Terrace and has been missing since, police said in a statement.

Police describe Jones as 5-foot-8 and approximately 100 pounds. She was wearing a pink jumpsuit Thursday with the word “Dream” printed on it and a floral pattern.

Police are asking anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.