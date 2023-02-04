Kansas City police respond to Bales Avenue homicide Saturday afternoon

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the 3800 block of Bales Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

The victim’s death is Kansas City’s 16th homicide recorded this year, according to data kept by The Star. Last year, the city suffered the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings, the majority of which were the result of gun violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.