Kansas City police release identity of pedestrian killed Wednesday in hit-and-run incident

Kansas City police on Saturday released the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday evening.

Jeffrey L. Moore, 60, of Kansas City, was struck by a car around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street, police said. The vehicle fled, heading west on 42nd Street. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to search for the driver and said evidence at the scene indicated that the suspect’s vehicle was a 2007 to 2012 Nissan Sentra. The color of the car is unknown, and it may have damage to the front driver’s side, police said.