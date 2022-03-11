Kansas City police officer charged with felony stealing no longer with the department

A former Kansas City police officer has been charged with stealing by deceit for allegedly getting paid more than $5,000 for work he did not perform.

Brandon D. Sherman, 38, was charged with the felony Friday by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court records, Sherman worked an off-duty security job at a business at 3115 Prospect Ave. A payroll representative for the company said Sherman was paid $5,200 for work from Jan. 1 to Feb. 19. A witness provided video surveillance from the store from those dates and Sherman was not seen, a probable cause statement said.

Sherman was called to the Shoal Creek patrol station where he was read his rights. He requested an attorney and the interview ended.

According to a news release from the police department, Sherman had worked for the department for about four years and was assigned to the patrol bureau.

The possible crime was reported to officials by a member of the department and Sherman was suspended with pay. The department said Friday that he is no longer an employee.

“We regret that this occurred and are pleased that a department member brought this to our attention so swift action could be taken,” the department said in a statement.

A defense attorney for Sherman was not listed in court records.