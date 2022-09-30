Kansas City police investigate two separate fatal shootings Thursday night

Kansas City police were investigating two fatal shootings on Thursday night that did not appear to be related to one another.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said the homicides were reported in the 4600 block of East 46th Street and in the 6100 block of Tracy Avenue. Further information was not immediately available from police.

The killings marked the 122nd and 123rd in Kansas City so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, there were 157 homicides in the city, representing the second-deadliest year on record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.