Kansas City police investigate Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Kansas City police were investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email that two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital Tuesday night. One died after arriving there, Becchina said.

Police suspected the shooting had taken place at 18th Street and Indiana Avenue, Becchina said.

Further information was not immediately available from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.