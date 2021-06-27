Kansas City police investigate second homicide Sunday after man found shot in vehicle

Kansas City police are investigating a second homicide overnight Sunday after a man was found shot in a vehicle.

Officer were called at 2:30 a.m. to Independence and Lawn avenues on reports of a shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Police arriving at the scene found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, Becchina said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

Police believe the man was shot while inside the vehicle by someone who was outside the vehicle, Becchina said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

About two hours earlier, officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex near East 80th and Campbell streets. There they found a man wounded in a disturbance who later died at the hospital.

The Independence Avenue homicide marks the 74Th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 95 killings by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

