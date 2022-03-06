Kansas City police investigate homicide a block from department’s east patrol station

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide reported Sunday, the third this weekend.

Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, told media in an email just before 3 p.m. Sunday that a homicide investigation was underway near the intersection at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

The killing is being investigated about a block west of the police department’s East Patrol Division Station.

The homicide marks Kansas City’s 28th killing this year, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 157 killings in 2021, the second deadliest year in the city’s recorded history.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.