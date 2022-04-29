Kansas City police investigate homicide after man declared dead at Ivanhoe Park

Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 50th homicide this year after responding early Friday morning to a report of gunshots at a local park.

At 1:30 a.m., officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to a gunshots call at Ivanhoe Park, located near the intersection of East 43rd Street and Park Avenue, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive at the park near the shelter house. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Becchina said.

There is no suspect information.

The killing is the 50th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. The city had seen 49 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone has information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.