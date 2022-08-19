Kansas City police investigate homicide Thursday in Blue Hills neighborhood

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide reported Thursday evening in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood on the East Side.

Police were conducting the investigation in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue as of around 7 p.m., Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Further details were not immediately available.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 106th so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 157 homicides, representing the second-deadliest year on record.

