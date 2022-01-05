Kansas City police investigate first homicide of the new year
Kansas City police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Police were called to the scene of the latest killing sometime before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
A crime scene is currently set up in the area of East 37th Street and South Benton Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said.
Last year, 157 people were killed in Kansas City, making 2021 the second deadliest year in the city’s recorded history, following a record 182 killings in 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.