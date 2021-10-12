Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting of a man found near homeless camp

Aarón Torres
·1 min read

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man found near a homeless encampment in the area of Independence Avenue and the Paseo.

Officers were summoned to the area on a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, police spokeswoman.

The name of the victim has not been released. Foreman said the victim was in the area of a homeless camp located north of Independence Avenue.

“From what I understand (the shooting) was in the camp,” Foreman said. “I don’t know the status of the victim as far as his personal situation.”

Police did not release a description of the shooter. Details of what led to the shooting were not released.

Investigators combed the area gathering evidence and looking for potential witnesses.

No other details were released.

