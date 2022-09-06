Kansas City police investigate double homicide Monday night in Park Farms neighborhood

Police were investigating a double homicide on Monday night in the Park Farms neighborhood of south Kansas City.

The pair of killings was reported in the 7300 block of Manchester Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement late Monday night. Further details about the crime were not immediately available.

The double homicide came a few hours after a separate killing reported earlier Monday evening in the West Blue Valley neighborhood. Police were called around 6:15 p.m. to a reported shooting near 16th Street and Oakley Avenue that led to the discovery of a fatally shot person inside a vehicle near apartments in the 5600 block of East 17th Street.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. A second gunshot victim stemming from that shooting was later checked in at a hospital after being taken there in a private vehicle.

The double killing late Monday marked the 116th and 117th homicides in Kansas City so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 157 homicides, representing the second-deadliest year on record.

