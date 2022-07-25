Kansas City police investigate 4th homicide in less than 26 hours

A man was killed Sunday evening in Kansas City, police said. It was the fourth homicide reported in less than 26 hours in the city.

Officers were called at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of East 29th Street on a report of a “cutting,” Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, told reporters at the scene.

Inside one of the residences, police found a man who was badly wounded; he died at the scene a short time later, Becchina said.

Kansas City police investigate a homicide inside an apartment complex in the 2600 block of East 29th Street on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The person who called 911 told police they heard an argument between the victim and the suspect, whom police have not yet identified. The fight escalated and the victim was wounded, the caller told police. Becchina said the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

No further information on the suspect, victim or the victim’s confirmed cause of death was immediately available Sunday evening.

Becchina noted the scene on the block, where people appeared to be out enjoying the cooler weather after days of stifling heat. The scents of barbecue wafted up the street.

“This was an apartment complex where people were gathered and having a nice little evening here,” Becchina said.

It’s unfortunate what appears to be the case here in this situation stemmed from an argument or altercation, and people argue all the time and it doesn’t have to come to a physical altercation or the use of a weapon in any situation. We never want that.”

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).