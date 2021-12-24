Kansas City police identify victim killed in Northland shooting Thursday; man charged

One day after a man was shot and killed during a disturbance with another man in a Northland front yard, police say they have identified the victim and charged the suspect.

Jason Harris, 37, died in the shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Friday.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged Daniel Cranfill, 34, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case, Becchina said.

Police were dispatched to a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 6800 block of Northeast Ridgeway Avenue. Harris had been shot and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

People at the scene told police there had been a disturbance between two men in the front yard of a residence. After the victim was shot, the suspect left the scene.

Officers were led to a person of interest a few blocks away, Becchina said in an email Thursday, and took him into custody for questioning.

Harris’ death marked the 154th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star.