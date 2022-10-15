Kansas City police declare suspicious death of 32-year-old man on Thursday as a homicide

Matti Gellman
·1 min read
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté

A suspicious death that left officers investigating a reported cutting in the Eastern 49-63 neighborhood has been declared a homicide, according to Kansas City police.

Authorities were called around 5 p.m. on Thursday to the the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue as emergency medical personnel attempted to provide treatment to an unresponsive man, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department.

The man was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers were originally dispatched to the scene on reports of a cutting, according to a tweet by Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forté later that evening.

Homicide detectives were contacted to process the scene Thursday night after circumstances surrounding the death were deemed suspicious, Becchina said.

By the end of Thursday night the cause of death was still undetermined. Detectives worked alongside the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office as part of their investigation.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Karl Winn and his death was ruled a homicide, according to Becchina in a Saturday afternoon statement.

Police are continuing to investigate.

