Kansas City police ask public for help to find 15-year-old reported missing Wednesday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Wednesday with finding a 15-year-old reported missing from the Mission Lake neighborhood on the city’s south side.

Soledad Brooks was last seen near the intersection of 124th Street and Wornall Road, according to police. Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

Brooks stands roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jeans when she was last seen.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Brooks’ whereabouts to call the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.