Kansas City police ask public to help find missing, endangered 78-year-old man

Kansas City police were asking the public for help to find a missing and possibly endangered man with dementia who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

John Schwarz, 78, was supposed to arrive at a Kansas City hospital around 2:30 p.m., police said in a statement Tuesday night. Police said location tracking technology suggested Schwarz may have been in the area of Arrowhead Stadium and then Bartle Hall around 8 p.m.

Police said Schwarz may be driving a silver Lexus with a Missouri license plate: ARMYW4. In addition to dementia, police say Schwarz suffers from other health conditions that require medication. His family has grown concerned for his well-being, police said.

Schwarz is described as roughly 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 180 pounds, according to police.

Police were asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

