Kansas City police ask public to help find missing, endangered 73-year-old man

Kansas City police were asking the public for help to find a missing 73-year-old man with dementia who was last seen on foot in the Northland early Friday.

Dennis Bryant was last seen around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast 88th Street and North Oak Trafficway, police said. Police said Bryant is experiencing the early stages of dementia and may be unable to provide information beyond his name.

Bryant was last known to be wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He stands roughly 5-foot-10 and weighs about 120 pounds, police said.

Kansas City police were also requesting a statewide alert be issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Friday night.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information concerning Bryant’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

Silver Alert



