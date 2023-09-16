Kansas City police ask public to help locate 67-year-old man reported missing Friday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Friday night to locate a 67-year-old man reported missing.

Melvin Smith was last seen near 63rd and McGee streets and may have tried to catch a bus to Grandview, police said in a written statement. Police said Smith was in need of medical care.

Smith is described as a Black man, roughly 5 feet, 10 inches and 220 pounds. He was wearing a Royals ballcap, a gray shirt, blue pants and brown shoes when he was last seen.

Police were asking anyone who locates Smith to immediately call 911.