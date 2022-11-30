Kansas City police ask for help finding missing kids, ages 14, 15, last seen days ago

Kansas City police are asking for help finding two missing teens who were last seen earlier this month.

Kirsten Wayne, 14, and Jack Goldman, 15, were reported as having run away, according to police, who believe the teens may be together.

Wayne was last seen Sunday in the 3400 block of Northwest 69th Terrace and Goldman was last seen on Nov. 23 in the 7700 block of North Stoddard Avenue.

Wayne is about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said. Goldman is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees the teens or knows where they might be is asked to call KCPD’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150 or 911.