For Kansas City parents of children with disabilities, here are resources to help

Sarah Ritter

CAP4Kids, or the Children’s Advocacy Project of Kansas City, helps connect social service agencies and community resources with the families who need them. cap4kids.org/kansascity

The Whole Person offers services to people with disabilities to help them live independent lives and integrate into the community. thewholeperson.org

Families Together Inc. is a parent training and information center serving Kansas parents who have a child with disabilities. familiestogetherinc.org

The Center for Developmentally Disabled helps those with developmental disabilities ages 16 and older with residential care services and housing. cddkc.org

