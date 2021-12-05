For Kansas City parents of children with disabilities, here are resources to help

▪ CAP4Kids, or the Children’s Advocacy Project of Kansas City, helps connect social service agencies and community resources with the families who need them. cap4kids.org/kansascity

▪ The Whole Person offers services to people with disabilities to help them live independent lives and integrate into the community. thewholeperson.org

▪ Families Together Inc. is a parent training and information center serving Kansas parents who have a child with disabilities. familiestogetherinc.org

▪ The Center for Developmentally Disabled helps those with developmental disabilities ages 16 and older with residential care services and housing. cddkc.org