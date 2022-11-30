Kansas City is one of 23 top U.S. travel destinations in 2023, says new national list

The rest of the United States is starting to see how great Kansas City is.

The city of fountains was named one of “The 23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023” by Condé Nast Traveler. It’s part of the publication’s global guide on the “Best Places to Go in 2023.”

In their write-up, Condé Nast said that the city’s been a major hub of the Midwest, and that it’s time for coastal dwellers to start paying attention. They also mentioned that the city’s gaining global attention in the sports world, due to the city hosting the NFL Draft in April 2023 and being selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The blurb highlights Kansas City International Airport’s construction and how the 39-gate terminal will bring MCI into the 21st century with separate arrival and departure gates, which the current airport doesn’t have.

Palestinian-American cafe Baba’s Pantry on 1019 E. 63rd St. received a shoutout for appearing on Bon Appétit’s “10 Best New Restaurants of 2022” list.

Kansas City’s on the list with other cities like Boston, Las Vegas, Memphis, San Antonio and Telluride, Colorado.

