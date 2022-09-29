Kansas City officials warn ‘deed fraud’ is up. How homeowners can avoid being scammed

‘Deed fraud’ is a rare but serious problem affecting Kansas City homeowners. In this scam, individuals will either forge a homeowner’s signature on deed transfer documents or trick homeowners into signing away the deeds to their homes. It’s enough of a problem in Kansas City that local officials from the KCPD to U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver have taken notice.

“In the recent years, we have seen an uptick of forged deeds causing great financial duress for homeowners in the area,” KCPD Sgt. Sebastian Hanriot told The Star. Rep. Cleaver’s office is aware of at least 26 instances of deed fraud in the area.

Despite being illegal, this scam has shown few signs of stopping. Missouri’s legislature hasn’t taken any action on the issue in recent years. But a few simple steps can help homeowners avoid this scam and protect their homes.

How do I make sure my home is in my name?

The KCPD’s Economic Crimes Division recommends checking city records periodically to ensure your property is in your name.

“If (you) live in Kansas City, Missouri, check the parcel viewer on a regular basis to ensure no change has been made to the property owner information,” KCPD spokesperson Donna Drake told The Star in an email.

The parcel viewer is a detailed map of Kansas City showing the property lines and details about land throughout the city. You can check the legal owner of your property by zooming in on its location or searching for it using the map’s search tools. When you click on the plot of land, information about the property will appear on the left — including the owner.

If you live outside the city’s boundaries, you can also check the parcel viewer in the county where you live. You may have to click the ‘identify’ button in the top menu before selecting a plot of land to analyze:

While parcel viewers show ownership of the land, your county’s Recorder of Deeds keeps information about property actions like mortgages, deed transfers and other changes.

Brandon Mason, a lawyer from Legal Aid of Western Missouri, recommends checking the county database to be sure no falsified deed transfers have been submitted.

Your county’s Recorder of Deeds should have a function allowing you to search documents by property — but some of them don’t allow users to look up deeds using a regular mailing address. You may need to use additional information from your county’s parcel viewer to get the details you need to search for your property.

If you need help finding your property information, you can call the Recorder of Deeds’ office for assistance. In Jackson County, the office can be reached at 816-881-4483.

How can I avoid falling victim to deed fraud?

Mason comes across several cases of deed fraud every year during his work helping neighborhood associations reclaim and refurbish abandoned properties. He and his colleagues have a few pieces of advice on how to avoid falling victim to this scam.

Be wary of what you sign: Some fraudsters will coerce homeowners into signing away the deed to their home voluntarily, often disguising the transfer paperwork as a bill of sale or other document. If someone comes to your door asking for a signature, be wary of signing on the spot.

Since this scam is often perpetrated on seniors, make sure your parents, grandparents and older neighbors know not to sign any unexpected documents without getting a second opinion.

Get a beneficiary deed: The vast majority of deed fraud cases Mason sees are committed against the recently deceased. If you know to whom you want to transfer the deed to your home after you pass away, it may be worthwhile to get a beneficiary deed drawn up. This will help prevent fraudsters from transferring your deed to themselves.

Keep an eye on loved ones’ vacant homes: Some instances of deed fraud occur to falsify ownership of a home that scammers may think is abandoned, but is really empty temporarily. If your parents, neighbors or other loved ones have a long hospital stay, have recently moved, or only live in their home part-time, advise them to make sure their deed is still in their name.

Avoid ‘quit claim’ deeds: If you plan to buy a new home, Mason recommends using a title company to ensure that the deed being transferred to you is legitimate. A so-called ‘quit claim’ deed doesn’t make this assurance, and can lead to you buying a home that the seller has no right to sell you. A title company, on the other hand, can offer insurance against fraudulent titles.

What should I do if I am a victim of deed fraud?

If you find that the deed to your home has been transferred to another person or a company without your consent, Mason says you have two options.

The first is to find the fraudster and convince them to transfer the deed back to you. Mason notes that this tactic usually isn’t successful, but it’s worth a try before escalating to the most common recourse: a lawsuit.

“There’s a way to seek punishment for the fraudster, but to cure the problem — to fix the deed fraud — requires a lawsuit to invalidate it,” Mason said.

Reporting the crime to police may result in your case being sent to your local prosecutor’s office, but Mason added that he can’t recall any instances of a prosecutor pursuing criminal charges against someone for this type of scam.

You can reach the KCPD’s Economic Crimes division at 816-234-5261. To let the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office know about a deed fraud crime, you can call the courthouse at 816-881-3555. Legal Aid of Western Missouri can be reached by finding the office that covers your area on the group’s website.

Suing a scammer in civil court is the main recourse homeowners have against deed fraud. Legal Aid of Western Missouri or another nonprofit legal group in the area may be able to help you get the falsified deed document thrown out. This process can take time and effort, but it can also win your home back from a scammer.

“People who are victims of deed fraud can often feel like the system is just against them and maybe throw their hands up,” Mason said. “(But) if we get a call and we can represent them, we do.”

Do you have more questions about homeownership in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.