Kansas City officer, suspect injured after driver hits police vehicle and flees on I-435
A Kansas City police officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday when the driver of a vehicle fled and intentionally hit a police vehicle.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Front Street and Interstate 435.
The incident began when North Kansas City officers responded to report of a suspicious vehicle at a La Quinta Inn, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
When police arrived, they found a blue van that may have been involved in a shots fired call earlier Friday. The driver fled and officers chased the vehicle.
The suspect swerved across lanes of traffic on I-435 and intentionally struck a KCPD vehicle which was on the side of the highway and not actively involved in the pursuit, Drake said.
The driver continued until the vehicle became disabled on the I-435 exit ramp near East Winner Road.
Police apprehended the suspect after a brief foot chase. The suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Drake said.