Kansas City officer, suspect injured after driver hits police vehicle and flees on I-435

A Kansas City police officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday when the driver of a vehicle fled and intentionally hit a police vehicle.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Front Street and Interstate 435.

The incident began when North Kansas City officers responded to report of a suspicious vehicle at a La Quinta Inn, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a blue van that may have been involved in a shots fired call earlier Friday. The driver fled and officers chased the vehicle.

The suspect swerved across lanes of traffic on I-435 and intentionally struck a KCPD vehicle which was on the side of the highway and not actively involved in the pursuit, Drake said.

The driver continued until the vehicle became disabled on the I-435 exit ramp near East Winner Road.

Police apprehended the suspect after a brief foot chase. The suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Drake said.