Kansas City NWSL ties the North Carolina Courage, extending home unbeaten streak to 4

Huw Williams certainly isn’t averse to getting a little adventurous with Kansas City NWSL’s starting lineups.

Defenders playing in the midfield, a winger converted into an outside back. You name it, the KC head coach has experimented with it at some point this season.

But in Sunday night’s National Women’s Soccer League fixture against the North Carolina Courage at Legends Field, Williams took his tinkering to a whole new level, starting three players outside of their typical positions in a 0-0 tie against the North Carolina Courage.

The tie extended KC’s undefeated streak at home to four games.

The most surprising of the three changes to the starting 11 was the addition of winger Hailie Mace to the back line. Mace has typically played as a left-winger, or on the left side of a forward two, since her arrival at the club via a trade this season.

The 24-year-old’s inexperience at the position showed at times as she was caught out of position, either from drifting too far inside or up the field. She earned herself a yellow card in the 20th minute after being caught out by North Carolina’s Lynn Williams and hacking the forward down before she got a chance to shoot.

The Courage seemed to target the space behind her on multiple occasions, lending to KC goalkeeper AD Franch’s five total saves.

Despite her defensive struggles, Mace managed to cause trouble down the right side of the pitch. Her efforts were almost rewarded in the 64th minute, when a bouncing ball fell right to her in the box. But her shot sailed over the crossbar.

Utility player Kristen Edmonds sat in front of Mace in center midfield, a new position for her, too. Arriving in Kansas City from Orlando ahead of the season as a winger, Williams transitioned her to an outside defender and has even played her as a centerback at times.

But the move to center midfield alongside Victoria Pickett was a new one. No problem: She calmly slotted into the position and helped drive attacks down the middle for KC.

Edmonds’ propensity for defense also saw her drop back and make several crucial stops until she was replaced by Lo LaBonta in the 75th minute.

The final change saw Jessica Silva slot into the No. 10 spot at the top point of the midfield diamond. Although Silva typically plays winger, her alteration made the most sense: It allowed the Portuguese forward to attack the Carolina goal with the ball at her feet instead of chasing long balls.

Putting Silva in an attacking midfield role may be something Williams opts to do more often. She looked incredibly dangerous with the ball at her feet and combined well with forwards Marianna Larroquette and Kristen Hamilton to form a dangerous front three.

The trio produced a multitude of shots, including a couple from Larroquette that called for great saves by Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy. Silva was also denied by an excellent foot-save from Murphy after a fake shot followed by an L-turn gave the forward time to fire toward the bottom right corner.

The game marks the beginning of the international break. KC’s next game will be at the Washington Spirit on Sept. 26.