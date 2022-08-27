New to Kansas City? Our newsletter has everything you need to know. Sign up here

There’s an exciting energy percolating in Kansas City, and no, we’re not just talking about the plethora of coffee shops in town. We’re talking about a creative spirit that is pairing revived traditions with new perspectives to reimagine what it means to live here.

For newcomers to Kansas City it’s a lot to take in, and for folks who have just moved back or have lived here their entire lives, there’s so much to rediscover. That’s why we’re launching our Guide to The City of Fountains, a free newsletter from The Kansas City Star that will help you live your best life in our region.

Yes, you can expect there to be lots of barbecue, jazz and blues, and an explanation as to why Kansas City is in both Missouri and Kansas. There will be handy information about what to do in the event of a tornado, where to dispose of your glass bottles, and how to get around town.

But we’ll also dive deep into the new restaurants and cuisines that are changing the city’s culinary landscape, tailgating tips for sporting events (looking at you Royals and Chiefs fans), and where to experience the city’s thriving art scenes.

Kansas City is a happening place, so if you’re new to town or a lifetime local, join us on a journey to make the most out of living here. The City of Fountains Guide will have all of the information you need.

Enter your email address below to start receiving our Guide to The City of Fountains directly to your inbox when it officially launches in the next few weeks.