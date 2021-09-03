Kansas City metro adds more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases over past seven days

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

On Friday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson County in Kansas gained 535 new cases for a total of 181,357 to date. Wyandotte County did not update its data on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases sits at 572, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 628. Two weeks ago, it was 641.

Over the past week, the metro added 4,005 more cases. Last week, the area gained 4,393 new cases and the week before, 4,486 were recorded.

Fifty-nine deaths were added over the past week, raising the metro’s total to 2,581 since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System had 55 patients hospitalized for the virus, one more compared to Thursday. Of those, 16 were in the intensive care unit. The hospital also reported one inpatient death.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 377,123 total cases including 5,630 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 10.1%.

In Kansas, 46.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Missouri reported 636,377 total cases, including 10,651 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 11.8%.

The state has 45.4% of its population fully inoculated.

Across the country, more than 39.6 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 644,468 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.